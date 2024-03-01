A woman He got a real surprise when he entered a second-hand store in the United States, and it was the excitement of what she found that led her to share the discovery with her followers in a social media video. She did not know that the items acquired were actually like a treasure.

TikTok user @msfili shared a video on her profile where she recounts her experience in the store, and it begins with her saying that The first thing he saw when he entered was some perfume bottles.which he says are from the “Chloé Narcisse” brand.

Most impressive is the price he paid for these olfactory treasures: “US$5 for two of them, I thought it was a good deal“, he commented while displaying the perfumes in his shopping basket. Without hesitation, he decided to buy all the ones available, adding more than 15 containers of the coveted perfume.

Buy perfumes at a second-hand store without knowing they were worth thousands of dollars



In the same video he stated that when he searched the internet for the lotion he was surprised by its price, since each bottle sells between US$50 and US$1,200. The user commented that it is because it is a “rare, discontinued and highly sought after” perfume.

In response to a comment on said video, @msfilis updated that up to that point he had already sold five of the bottles of the perfume for US$400, confirming the lucrative nature of their discovery.

Additionally, in the comments other users share their personal connections with the perfume, remembering moments when they used it or family anecdotes related to the popular scent.

According to the Fragrantica perfume portal, Chloé Narcisse is an essence belonging to the renowned brand “Chloé”, and this was launched in 1992 and created by perfumer IFF. The portal highlights that the notes of this iconic fragrance include apricot, calendula, peach, pineapple, orange blossom, violet, narcissus, carnation, spices, gardenia, rose oil, rose, jasmine, vanilla, Tolú balm, sandalwood , musk and cedar.

The perfume was launched in 1992 and was very popular in subsequent years.

This same portal shows the interest that people had per year in this perfume, being at its peak during 2010 and 2012 to gradually decrease over the last decade, however, there are many enthusiasts who buy the fragrance for thousands of dollars. .