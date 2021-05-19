The australian Nathan reeves he was with his wife visiting his family on the island of Norfolk (Australia) last December, when she was unlucky enough to go swimming in the sea and lose her wedding band. Like is logic, the man did not know how or where to start looking, so, saddened, he gave her up forever.

However, he did not count on that luck would smile on him months later. All thanks to a diver, Susan Prior, who went out to practice his favorite hobby in the area and he found the lost jewel in an unusual place to say the least: the body of a fish.

It was a specimen of actinopterygium fish (Myxus elongatus) common in the Pacific. As luck would have it, Susan knew about the history of the lost alliance thanks to word of mouth. of the islanders, and was able to contact the couple on Facebook to tell them how incredibly lucky they had been.

The fish that was left with the ring pierced in the body. Photos: Facebook

Susan assured that it “broke her heart” to see the poor animal with the alliance, since so far I had only seen animals trapped in plastics coming from the enormous amount of garbage that is in evil.

Now the difficult thing remained: remove the ring from the animal without harming it.

“I saw the fish with a ring around its body that I thought was plastic, but it looked somewhat golden and shiny, with a lot less accumulated algae compared to the plastic earrings we normally find ourselves with, ”said Susan on her blog, where she recounted the unusual story.

“It was then that I remembered that someone had posted something about a lost ring on our local Facebook page, so I tried to find its owner. It didn’t take long for my suspicions to be confirmed, and now we have a poor fish who has a hard time swimming because of someone’s heavy wedding ring. “

Retrieve the ring.



Of course, the task still has no solution. It seems that to recover the ring it seems that the man will have to wait for the fish to release it or pass away. They tried all the ways but nothing worked.

As the woman explained, some islanders wanted to give them a hand with different ideas to remove the ring without harming the fish, with the use of different nets and diving instruments. However, at the moment they have not been successful, but they continue to try.

The fish with the ring. Photo: Facebook.

“The metal could only be removed by catching the fish in a net and taking it off”, says the diver, “As the fish grows, the ring will integrate with it. I’m worried about the poor fish. “

Even so, the diver wants to look for the positive in the situation, and that is that the number of people who have offered to help the fish through the ring could serve to remove other types of garbage from other fish and preserve wildlife off Australian coasts.

