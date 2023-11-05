Matt Leffers, a 69-year-old man, had one of the most terrifying experiences of his life while swimming in a California lake. What began as a calm day in the waters of Serene Lakes, in the Sierra Nevada mountains, turned into a brutal confrontation with two unusual attackers: river otters.

Leffers, a swimmer with more than 30 years of experience, would never have imagined what happened on September 3. Swimming at a distance of approximately 100 to 120 meters from the shore, he felt a sting that seemed like a bite. To his horror, he realized that two otters had attacked him.

In a matter of seconds, Leffers suffered multiple bites, with one of the otters swimming directly towards him to attack again and again. “It was by far the most terrible experience I’ve ever had in my life,” Leffers shared in an interview with the news channel KCRA.

The attack resulted in more than 40 wounds on Leffers’ body, a stark testament to the ferocity of the otters at the time. “These creatures were incredibly aggressive. I thought they wanted to kill me,” Leffers said.

Fortunately, Leffers’ wife was present and helped him get to shore with the help of a paddle board. From there, he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Despite his serious injuries, he was lucky to survive the attack by said animals.

Attack victim Matt Leffers is an experienced swimmer

Other otter attacks in Northern California

This was not an isolated incident at Serene Lakes, since in July of this year, another individual was also attacked by otters in the same area. For Leffers, this is a clear red flag, and emphasizes the need to address the otter problem in the lake.

The aggressiveness of otters in the Serene Lakes has baffled authorities, since river attacks on humans are unusual. However, the abundance of fish in the lake is believed to be a factor that attracts these mammals and may be contributing to their unusual behavior.

The California Fish and Wildlife Agency He considers otter attacks on humans rare, but recognizes that these are predatory creatures. The response to this situation is still debated, as removing otters from the area poses considerable challenges. Matt Leffers, for his part, urges that action be taken before someone is seriously injured or worse.