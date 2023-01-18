He went out to have fun with a friend and was found dead with more than 100 stab wounds

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The crime has also caused a stir because its author would be a friend of the fatality.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 18, 2023, 04:08 PM
The Dominican Republic is shocked by the crime of a young man, who was stabbed 102 times.
(You can read: Russian minister says that the country’s relations with Latin America are booming)
The macabre crime would have been perpetrated by a friend of the victim, with whom she had gone out to dinner at a restaurant and have a good time.
The lifeless body of Raylin Jose Sanchez Hidalgo was found inside a high-end van, which was left abandoned, in the city of San Francisco de Macorís, capital of the Province of Duarte.
The suspect in the crime, who is detained by the authorities, is a 17-year-old adolescent, who would have perpetrated the criminal action on January 8 with the help of another person who is in the identification process, according to local media.
(We recommend: Mexico: places where smoking will be prohibited according to the new anti-smoking law)
A black plastic bag with bloody clothing and a napkin also stained with blood was found in the adolescent’s possession. In addition, a black wallet was found containing documents and receipts, property of the murdered today.
About the circumstances and the reasons for the crime there are no further indications and these are part of the Police investigation.
So far it is unknown if the arrested teenager will face a trial or reach an agreement to agree to the murder charge.
Fernando Umana Mejia
Trends THE WEATHER
More news
Five thieves steal a plane and die by accident after taking off
12-year-old girl died trying to do a dangerous TikTok challenge
Brazil: This is how thousands of detainees in the coup attempt will be brought to justice
January 18, 2023, 04:08 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#fun #friend #dead #stab #wounds
Leave a Reply