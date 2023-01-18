He went out to have fun with a friend and was found dead with more than 100 stab wounds

The Dominican Republic is shocked by the crime of a young man, who was stabbed 102 times.

The macabre crime would have been perpetrated by a friend of the victim, with whom she had gone out to dinner at a restaurant and have a good time.

The lifeless body of Raylin Jose Sanchez Hidalgo was found inside a high-end van, which was left abandoned, in the city of San Francisco de Macorís, capital of the Province of Duarte.

The suspect in the crime, who is detained by the authorities, is a 17-year-old adolescent, who would have perpetrated the criminal action on January 8 with the help of another person who is in the identification process, according to local media.

Raylin José Sánchez Hidalgo, murdered young man.

A black plastic bag with bloody clothing and a napkin also stained with blood was found in the adolescent’s possession. In addition, a black wallet was found containing documents and receipts, property of the murdered today.

About the circumstances and the reasons for the crime there are no further indications and these are part of the Police investigation.

So far it is unknown if the arrested teenager will face a trial or reach an agreement to agree to the murder charge.

Fernando Umana Mejia

THE WEATHER

