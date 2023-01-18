Wednesday, January 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

He went out to have fun with a friend and was found dead with more than 100 stab wounds

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in World
0


close

Knife

The crime has also caused a stir because its author would be a friend of the fatality.

The Dominican Republic is shocked by the crime of a young man, who was stabbed 102 times.

(You can read: Russian minister says that the country’s relations with Latin America are booming)

The macabre crime would have been perpetrated by a friend of the victim, with whom she had gone out to dinner at a restaurant and have a good time.

See also  Press review - "The US believed that the Colombian Army was involved in extrajudicial killings"

The lifeless body of Raylin Jose Sanchez Hidalgo was found inside a high-end van, which was left abandoned, in the city of San Francisco de Macorís, capital of the Province of Duarte.

The suspect in the crime, who is detained by the authorities, is a 17-year-old adolescent, who would have perpetrated the criminal action on January 8 with the help of another person who is in the identification process, according to local media.

(We recommend: Mexico: places where smoking will be prohibited according to the new anti-smoking law)

Raylin José Sánchez Hidalgo, murdered young man.

A black plastic bag with bloody clothing and a napkin also stained with blood was found in the adolescent’s possession. In addition, a black wallet was found containing documents and receipts, property of the murdered today.

About the circumstances and the reasons for the crime there are no further indications and these are part of the Police investigation.

So far it is unknown if the arrested teenager will face a trial or reach an agreement to agree to the murder charge.

Fernando Umana Mejia
​Trends THE WEATHER

More news

Five thieves steal a plane and die by accident after taking off

See also  Man falls for killing two children in San Gabriel, Jalisco: he is accused of femicide, abuse and homicide

12-year-old girl died trying to do a dangerous TikTok challenge

Brazil: This is how thousands of detainees in the coup attempt will be brought to justice

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#fun #friend #dead #stab #wounds

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Wall Street closes lower after weak data and harsh comments on inflation from Fed members - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result