He went on his honeymoon to Florida and his adventure ended almost in death for this reason

The honeymoon of a newly married couple could have ended in a funeral, after The boyfriend suffered severe heat stroke on a boat during a fishing trip in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.. The man said he considers the incident that ended with him in an ambulance as an omen, since the marriage ended in divorce.

The man recalled that after their wedding, in 2015, he and his wife traveled to Florida to enjoy the best of the state of the sun, after saying “I do” before the altar. Rocky Brown recounted how his honeymoon became a moment of struggle between life and death, in a collaboration with Business Insider.

Although the first days of the trip were spent doing activities that she wanted, The newlywed just wanted them to spend a day fishing, so after browsing the shops, restaurants, and beaches, she booked a yacht trip. The fishing excursion included food and drinks, so the couple didn’t worry about bringing water on board.

Their sea adventure started at 11 a.m., so the night before they stayed up late and celebrated, after all, they didn’t have to get up early. “Dehydrated and exhausted, the next morning we crawled to the marina and boarded the charter,” Rocky says.

The man just wanted to drink some water; However, it turned out that lunch and drinks on board consisted of bologna, bread, and soda. Even so, the couple set sail to meet the fish, in which they were accompanied by a family made up of a man, his teenage daughter and his pre-pubescent son.

Heat stroke in Florida

While sailing they found a school of beautiful fish and took on the task of catching some specimens. Rocky was the first to retrieve a fish with his rod and then took on the task of helping the others. Minutes later, he sat down to rest. That’s when his health collapsed.

“It started with a cramp in my neck and then in my left hand. My hands were stiff and I couldn’t move them. “I felt the fishing rod stuck in my hand”, he relates. When the youngest passenger tried to give him some water, the man vomited and then lost the ability to speak. The captain of the boat called the Coast Guard and the police for help.

“My new wife and the first officer on board began bathing me with ice and cold water to cool my body. I couldn’t speak as the Coast Guard and the county sheriff’s office escorted our boat to shore.”explains the man, who was later diagnosed with heat stroke and dehydration.

Thus, he considered it to be just a warning of what would happen in the future. “Maybe it was an omen. “We have since divorced, and I have promised myself to bring plenty of water on any excursion that involves a hot day and a boat,” he concluded.