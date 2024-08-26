London.- More than a decade ago, when Russia pressured Pavel Durov to shut down opposition politicians’ pages on a Facebook-like site he created, the tech entrepreneur responded online by posting a cheeky photo of a dog wearing a hood with its tongue sticking out.

“The official response to the intelligence services’ request to block groups,” he wrote cheekily.

Thirteen years later, Durov’s anti-establishment streak appears to have landed him in a new round of trouble with the authorities.

On Saturday, he was arrested in France as part of an investigation into criminal activity at Telegram, the online communications tool he founded in 2013 that has become a global platform defined by its strategy of not policing how its users behave.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed Durov’s arrest, saying the country was “deeply committed to freedom of expression” but that “in a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life.”

Durov’s arrest caused a storm, making him a hero among those concerned about free speech and government censorship, especially now that scrutiny of online content has increased globally.

Elon Musk, owner of X, and Edward Snowden, the American intelligence contractor who fled to Russia after releasing classified information, were among those who immediately came to Durov’s defense.

Telegram said in a statement on Sunday that it complies with European Union laws.

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of that platform,” the company said.

Telegram has long maintained an anti-authority ethos and commitment to free expression, which has helped make it a popular chat app for Russians, Iranians and others living under authoritarian governments.

But Durov’s no-surveillance policy has also attracted terrorists, extremists, arms dealers, fraudsters and drug traffickers.

Telegram has faced temporary or permanent bans in 31 countries, according to Surfshark, a developer of VPN software used to bypass internet blocks.