From: Andrew Schmid

A spy balloon is currently causing displeasure in Washington. The USA shot down the flying object in the meantime. © Noel Celis/Alex Wong/Chase Doak/afp (Montage)

The Chinese balloon has now been shot down. While the debris is being recovered, there are new insights into the flying object. All information in the news ticker.

Washington – After the US military shot down the Chinese observation balloon over the Atlantic, details of the flying object have become known. The balloon was around 61 meters high and probably weighed as much as a small airliner, according to the responsible US authorities.

It was also only shot above the water because it was feared that glass from solar panels or potentially dangerous material, for example from batteries, could have fallen down. It was also expected that explosives would detonate and the balloon could have been destroyed. Launching over water prevented debris from damaging people and/or infrastructure.

New details about the suspected espionage balloon: the debris is being salvaged

The debris is currently being salvaged off the coast of South Carolina. “Trying to recover as much of the Chinese high-altitude balloon as possible,” said US Northern Command commander Glen VanHerck. “First and foremost for the safety of the people in the region, but also to evaluate it and use it in every possible way”.

The sun sets in Myrtle Beach, SC. A Chinese balloon had previously been shot down in the area. © Chris Seward/AP/dpa

The naval survey ship Pathfinder used, among other things, sonar technology to measure the debris field. The entire field has an approximate size of 1500 by 1500 meters. Due to the swell, the work under water was initially made more difficult. The operation takes place at a depth of around 15 meters, said VanHerck on Monday.

When asked about plans to return the recovered material to China, National Security Council communications director John Kirby said: “I am not aware of any such intention or any plans to return it.”

Video: This is how the Chinese spy balloon works

Expert sees airspace violation: “Balloon moved far beyond controlled airspace”

The US had shot down a balloon that had been flying over the US for days with a rocket on Sunday off the Atlantic coast of South Carolina. China was accused of using the balloon to spy on important military installations. The government in Beijing, on the other hand, spoke of a research balloon that was far off course due to the westerly wind drift and insufficient control options.

Lawyer Moritz Heile, who specializes in air traffic law, sees the Chinese behavior as an airspace violation. After all, the Chinese balloon flew in US airspace without permission. It doesn’t matter whether this is due to “emergency situations, navigation errors, bad weather conditions, espionage, provocation or threats”, he told IPPEN.MEDIA on request.

The balloon, which has since been shot down, also flew at an altitude of about 18 kilometers, i.e. a good seven kilometers higher than passenger aircraft usually do. He was “far beyond the controlled airspace in which civil airspace surveillance is guaranteed,” said the expert. (as/dpa)