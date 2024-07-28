Soap and blankets to disguise the smell of the mother’s corpse. Horror in Teramo

He held the mother’s corpse at home, on the bed, covered in wet sheets And soap bars to hide the bad smelland better to preserve the body. It happened in Teramo, where, after the alarm of some neighbors, the body of a 77-year-old woman was found, in an advanced state of decomposition. The Carabinieri are investigating the incident.

The daughter of the deceased, a 43-year-old woman, was admitted to the Psychiatry department of the Teramo hospital and entered in the register of suspects. The mother died after feeling ill, there she was then transported to the room and placed on the bed and watched over her for weeks. The autopsy will be performed in the next few days by the coroner Joseph SciarraThe case is being followed by the prosecutor Greta Aloisi.