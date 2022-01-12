Feltre, Ilenia Turrin died at 39, with the symptoms of Covid-19: the terrible story of the couple

A terrible story took place in recent days a Feltre. A woman called Ilenia Turrin, is dead just 39 years old, in his home. The husband in shock from the dramatic loss, ha watched over the body all night, without calling anyone.

A truly heartbreaking episode he has shaken thousands of people. It was precisely the who told what happened brother in law, who decided to tell what happened to the family.

According to information released by local media, the drama of this couple has begun Christmas last year. The first to have the symptoms of the COVID-19 it was her husband, called Omar.

As a result he went to get himself a swab and when the outcome came, he found out he was positive. The wife also started to accuse the first ailments. Had cough, sore throat and high fever.

The two promptly asked for help from the Ausl of the place, but the woman has not never swab. Unfortunately his death it took place after days of suffering, on the evening of the Epiphany, last year Thursday 6 January, because of a cardiac arrest.

The man upset by the terrible loss he had just suffered, instead of warning them funeral home or his doctor, has watched over the body of his beloved wife for all night long. He couldn’t do anything.

The story of Ilenia Turrin’s brother-in-law about what happened

The couple was getting help from one of their own relative, more precisely the brother in law of the 39-year-old. The latter the evening before the tragedy occurred, he tried several times to to contact the Medical Guard. The gentleman in an interview with The Gazzettino he has declared:

He watched over her all night, he was alone and no one could go and support him. Omar after the positive result of the swab, called his doctor because with the Tachipirina and Oki his situation did not improve.