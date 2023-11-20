Patricia Bullrichone of the leaders of the Argentine political coalition of Together for Change, which promoted the candidacy of the now elected president Javier Milei, reacted in the last hours to the message sent by President Gustavo Petro, after the triumph of the right-wing candidate in the neighboring country.

“We have to act as if we had not heard it. Countries have relationships that have to be permanent”said Bullrich, in a conversation with ‘Blu Radio’.

“The truth is I would like the next government to continue having a good relationship. Hearing these things hurts because the relationship between people and countries has to be permanent and cannot have this level of aggressiveness that President Petro had yesterday,” said the former Argentine minister, adding that, in her opinion, Milei is not far right.

(You can read: Bukele publishes sarcasm with Petro’s message for Milei’s victory: ‘Without crying’).

Bullrich reacts after message from President Petro

Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change. See also Kevin Whitaker discusses the impact of President Petro's visit to the US.

On this Sunday night, after the candidate Sergio Massa recognized his defeat in Argentina, President Petro noted in ‘X’: “The extreme right has won in Argentina; It is the decision of your society. Sad for Latin America and we will see… neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems.”.

The extreme right has won in Argentina; It is the decision of your society. Sad for Latin America and we’ll see… neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems. https://t.co/TCqBPLSkkO — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 19, 2023

In this regard, this Monday, Bullrich He expressed: “I thought the Colombian president’s tweet was a little off tone. The president was not up to par with a president who has to greet the president-elect of Argentina, saying that the extreme right had won…”.

“It seems to me that it is a politicization that the relationship between Argentina and Colombia does not have to have,” added the experienced Argentine politician.

(Keep reading: Javier Milei: these are the most explosive phrases of the new president of Argentina).

The messages in the world after Milei’s triumph

China woke up early due to the time difference and assured that it was still willing to work with Argentina to “continue the friendship between the two countries.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning recalled that both countries have “treated each other with equality and respect” in recent decades. Despite the fact that China is currently Argentina’s second trading partner and the second destination for the country’s exports, Milei even stated during the campaign that if he won they would continue to be trading partners of the private sector, but that the State will not negotiate with them because they are ” communists.”

From kyiv, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, today congratulated the elected president of Argentina for his “convincing victory” and his support in the confrontation with Russia. For this reason, the Kremlin assured that Russia respects the “choice of the Argentine people”, but its spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, indicated that they have paid attention to the very critical statements during the electoral campaign.

“Fundamentally, we are going to be guided and judged by the statements he makes after his inauguration,” he warned.

The second vice president of the Spanish Government, Yolanda Diazwho this Monday was confirmed in her position by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, for his new executive, who will take office tomorrow, warned this Monday that “democracy is at stake” with the victory of Javier Milei in the Argentine presidential elections. .

“It is a sad day for the democratic bloc around the world. Much encouragement to the Argentine people who today feel uncertainty and fear,” Díaz, leader of the left-wing Sumar coalition, published on the social network X.

LAST NEWS

*With EFE

More news