John Stentella he lost his life at the age of 53, due to an accidental shot from a friend’s rifle.

The man had decided to spend a different day in the company of his friends, in the Grosseto countrysidefor the last day of hunting.

A day ended in the worst way. Giovanni Stentella wasn’t even participating in the joke, he had only accompanied his friends, not imagining that that decision would cost his life.

It happened in the Grosseto countryside, in Pitigliano. A shot accidentally fired at him, which he didn’t have left out. Friends saw him suddenly collapse to the ground.

It was around 12 when the rescuers received the alarm. The healthcare professionals of 118 immediately went to the scene, together with the Misericordia and a self-medication. Unfortunately no one could do anything to save the 53-year-old man. It was already too late and it was declared dead on the spot.

It is not yet clear what happened, a first hypothesis speaks of a shot fired from a friend’s rifle, which during the hunting trip would have tripped. But only the investigations will provide an exact reconstruction of the facts.

Giovanni Stentella lived with his wife and son a Narni port of call, in the province of Terni. The community is shocked, the heartbreaking news quickly spread, throwing into despair all those who knew him.

Farewells on social media for Giovanni Stentella

Also numerous i messages of farewell and condolences appeared on social media. Giovanni Stentella was well liked by all.

The last day of hunting will be for me and all our family sadly remembered as a fatal day. Giovanni, still a “boy” from 1969, the same age as my younger brother with whom we spent our entire adolescence in Narni Scalo in via Fabbrucciano, lost his life while he had gone with friends to be together on a hunting day to wood pigeons in Tuscany. This year he, who had a hairdressing business, hadn’t even renewed his license due to work and the lack of time available to devote to his passion.