ON October 7, a CdMx Control Judge issued arrest warrants for the crime of generic fraud against five directors and former directors of the private equity fund Advent International.

Also, against a former partner of the accounting firm Ernest & Young, better known now simply as EY, who are attributed a property damage of just over 3 thousand 740 million pesos.

The plaintiff is GG Funeral Services, which bought the Gayosso Group from the Boston-based venture capital fund founded by Peter Brooke last year for the same amount.

On January 28, 2021, GG Funeral Services acquired Gayosso from Advent International, but directors of that fund, with the participation of an EY auditor, altered the company’s financial statements.

Both the Public Ministry Agent in charge of the matter and the Control Judge concluded that the senior managers of Advent and EY intentionally deceived the buyers.

They made believe that Gayosso had a financial and accounting value that did not correspond to reality, causing patrimonial damage to Servicios Funerarios GG of exactly 3 thousand 740 million 691 thousand 466 pesos.

Part of these resources were also transferred for the benefit of the Canadian fund CPPIB Credit Investment, one of the most important pension managers in that country.

That financial vehicle lent Gayosso more than 2.7 billion pesos and as part of the transaction the buying party was asked to cover the loan to CPPIB.

The investigation continues to find out the destination of these resources and the operations that could be carried out with them, which are the product of an illicit transaction and that could constitute money laundering.

The arrest warrants that were issued, he told him, are against Enrique Pani, who was the managing partner of Advent de México when the sale of Gayosso took place.

Same against James Westra, general counsel and partner of Advent; Carlos Alfredo Paz Pérez, director and member of the Portfolio Support team, and Alejandro Sosa Hernández, former director of Advent.

Likewise, the complaint from Servicios Funerarios GG reaches Carlos Lukac, who was director of Gayosso during the last years that it was under the control of Advent, which acquired it in 2007.

And also to Mario Arregoytia García, a former partner of EY Audit, the external accounting firm of Gayosso and Advent, who prepared the accounting information prior to the sale of the company.

PRESIDENT ANDRÉS Manuel López Obrador gave instructions to the Senior Official of the Ministry of Public Education to achieve the greatest recovery of the nearly 20 billion pesos of the Forte that the National Union of Education Workers took from the Santander trust. As far as is known, the unit in charge of Leticia Ramírez has already filed criminal complaints against whoever is responsible. The Forte is a benefit for basic education teaching staff and for education support and assistance staff, based and trustworthy, from the institutional catalog of positions. The fund, I told you yesterday, is administered by Santander, owned by Ana Botín. The union led by Alfonso Cepeda instructed the bank led by Héctor Grisi to make investments that turned out to be ruinous, causing property damage to dozens of teachers. It will be impossible to recover all the resources. Liretal: a hot potato this file.

IT IS VERY LIKELY that next week the Secretary of the Navy, led by Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, will decide on the purchase of systems and equipment for maritime customs, a contract that in the end will be around 5.2 billion pesos, about 260 million dollars. As reported here a few weeks ago, the allocation was stopped short because it was aimed at Chinese technology, which made the Joe Biden administration and the US embassy uncomfortable. Well, it is very likely that Mexico heeds the recommendation of our neighbors and opts for non-Chinese technology. Don’t rule out Asians though. They still have a chance because their offer is way below the rest. It is much more competitive economically speaking.

REAL CREDIT IS negotiating with bondholders and non-guaranteed banks to encapsulate their debts in order to restructure them in an orderly manner. The company chaired by Ángel Romanos was criticized at the time for implementing an unorthodox mechanism that privileged Nafinsa led by Luis Antonio Ramírez and Carlos Hank González’s Banorte, Eduardo Osuna’s BBVA, Héctor Grisi’s Santander and Adrián Otero’s Scotiabank, mainly, which annoyed the group with which a liquidation scheme is now being sought that improves the recovery level, from 11 to 25 cents on the dollar, avoiding reaching a Chapter 11. Until now there has been receptivity, which has kept it on stand-by the hearings that should have started in New York a month ago.

REGARDING Unifin, yesterday the visitor was selected who will have to review their numbers, as the first step of the commercial bankruptcy that was admitted on Tuesday by Judge Olga Borja Cárdenas. The Federal Institute of Commercial Bankruptcy Specialists appointed Gerardo Badín, who will begin his work as soon as next week. We are talking about the same person who was the conciliator and liquidator of companies such as Mexicana de Aviación, Oro Negro, Financiera Progresemos, Falconi, Collect Broker and Cappini Fashion, among others. Unifin, directed by Sergio Camacho, continues together with his advisers designing a final restructuring proposal that maximizes the value and the business plan that they just presented to their creditors.

AS we anticipated, the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court deferred until November 16 the constitutionality of NOM 021 on food and beverage labeling. The vote on the project by Minister Jasmín Esquivel was pending. Yesterday, the protection of Barrilitos soft drinks, directed by Maximiliano García, would be addressed, but it was postponed for next week because the ministers Luis María Aguilar and Alberto Pérez Dayán want to analyze other matters, such as those of Herdez, Nutrisa and Del Fuerte de Héctor Hernández- Pons. Likewise, McCormick, led by Javier Rodríguez, Santa Clara, which belongs to Coca-Cola directed by Roberto Mercade, and Mondelez-Ricolino, led by Oriol Bonaclocha.

JOSÉ ADÁN ORTEGA Blanco, founder and director of Technology and Industrial Design, denied any relationship with the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega. “TDI does not have any type of political, partisan or ideological affiliation in Mexico or any other country.” The company, with 20 years of experience, is dedicated to the design, development, manufacture and distribution of medical devices and implants under the comprehensive service scheme for orthopedics and traumatology. “We allow ourselves to categorically deny any relationship or consanguinity with the president of said nation or any other.”

