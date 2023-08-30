Pordenone, ex soldier barricaded at home. Evacuated the palace and the center of Cordovado

The man barricaded in the house for hours in Cordovado, in the province of Pordenone, is a second lieutenant, and is armed with a gun that is unclear whether it is real or a toy. The police had been tracking him since the morning when he had been seen walking around the street with a bare chest and with a weapon in his hand, thus triggering numerous calls to emergency numbers.

There building was evacuated and the entire central area of ​​the municipality of less than three thousand inhabitants has been banned from any type of movement. The Gazette reports how all the shops in via Battaglione Gemona have also been evacuated. Residents locked up at home. On the spot the carabinieri, the firefighters and the bomb squad who cut off the electricity and gas to the buildingevacuated for safety reasons.

Read also: Il corporalato and the failure of the control system

According to reports from the Adnkronos agency, yesterday the man would have published videos on his social profile in which he threatened the authorities and announced self-harm gestures. The gesture would probably be attributable to the discovery of a order against him to withdraw his weapons.

Subscribe to the newsletter

