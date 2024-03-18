The mother of the newborn was taken to hospital in serious condition, there was nothing that could be done for the little one

Dramatic road accident on Italian roads, a newborn he lost his life. The mother, however, is hospitalized in serious condition. A Sunday that turned into an unforgettable tragedy.

It happened on the SS 125 in Cala Liberotto, in the municipality of Orosei, in the province of Nuoro. There are a Golf and a Panda collide head-on around 4pm on Sunday 17 March. The newborn was traveling in the back seat of the Panda, together with his mother. Two other women were sitting in the front seats.

The firefighters extracted the three women from the wreckage and transported them to the hospital in code red. All in serious conditions. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the newborn.

The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear. The Golf was coming from the opposite lane, the head-on collision was sudden and violent. The 118 health workers arrived promptly on site with ambulances and air ambulance. The paramedics tried to resuscitate the newborn, without success. Eventually they were forced to declare the death.

The Carabinieri of Siniscola, Dorgali and Orosei also reached the site of the road accident and carried out all the necessary investigations. They will now have to rebuild theexact dynamics of the road accident and establish the responsibilities of both drivers.

Another dramatic road accident

Another dramatic road accident occurred in the Sassari area, three people lost their lives. It happened around 7pm on Sunday 17 March, on the Sassari-Alghero state road 291, also in Sardinia. A Mercedes and a Fiat Seicento collided head-on, two men and a woman died in the violent impact. Three people were injured and urgently transported to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari: a 17-year-old girl, a 21-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man. The details of the three people who lost their lives have not yet been released.