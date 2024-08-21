Rui and Messias were on behalf of the Lula government at the lunch between the Three Powers that decided to maintain mandatory amendments

Absent from the meeting of the Three Powers on Tuesday (20.Aug.2024), the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations Secretariat), responsible for government coordination, said he was “very well represented”. The ministers Rui Costa (Civil House) and Jorge Messias (Attorney General’s Office) represented the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the meeting of approximately 4 hours that decided to maintain the mandatory amendments.

“I was very well represented by the coordinator of the Budget Execution Board [Rui Costa]. It was a meeting to discuss the Budget. The coordinator was there at this important moment of lunch, accompanied by the Attorney General of the Union.”he told journalists this Wednesday (21 August).

Even though lunch was a “important milestone”Padilha said that “negotiations continue and were already taking place before the meeting”.

“[A reunião] brought an alignment between the Three Powers on which path to follow and the meetings continue, both with the Senate and with the Chamber and all of us ministers”he stated.

The head of the Secretariat for Institutional Relations also stated that ways to improve mechanisms to comply with the meeting’s alignment in the new Budget Guidelines Law, discussed at the end of August, will be discussed.

MEETING

At lunch, the 11 ministers of the STF were present, Jorge Messias (Attorney General of the Union), Rui Costa (Minister of the Civil House), Arthur Lira (PP-AL, Speaker of the Chamber) and Pacheco. They decided to maintain the individual amendments (including the Pix amendments), the bench amendments and the committee amendments.

IMPASSE ON AMENDMENTS

The imbroglio over the Pix amendments that increased tension between the Three Powers occurred after Minister Flávio Dino, of the STF, accepted on August 8 an action by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to suspend the so-called Pix amendments.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, went to the STF a week after Dino himself asked for more transparency and traceability of resources coming from this type of special amendment.

The money allocated by congressmen through Pix amendments goes directly into the accounts of states and municipalities, without the need for prior formalization of an agreement, presentation of projects or technical approval from the federal government, which does not allow for transparency in public spending.

According to congressmen who defend the Pix amendments, the mechanism allows for more agility in transferring money to municipalities and guarantees that their bills are paid on time.