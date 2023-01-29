This Saturday a man was arrested in Cuauhtémoc mayor’s officefrom Mexico City, who was wanted by the United States authorities for the crime of homicide.

This was done by following up on a collaboration request issued by the United States Marshals Service to locate a person who had an arrest warrant in the state of Texas.

The man is accused of a homicide with a firearm that occurred in the early morning of December 23, 2022, in the neighboring country.

The inquiries revealed that the person involved was in Mexico and after having hidden in the state of Tamaulipas, had moved to Mexico City, it was also learned that could carry firearms.

We recommend you read:

The now detainee was located in the Juarez neighborhoodCuauhtémoc mayor’s office, where a coordinated deployment was carried out with the Secretary of the Navy and United States authorities.

Gun violence in the United States is at its highest levels in twenty-five years, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in May 2022.

We recommend you read:

According to this study, in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, there were 19,350 firearm homicides in the United States35% more than in 2019 and the highest level in the last quarter of a century.

The CDC report does not include data for 2021, although organizations such as The Gun Violence Archive speak of a higher figure than for 2020: 20,600 firearm deaths during 2021.