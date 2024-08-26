Ciudad Juarez.- Agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested Víctor Adrián PM, for his alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against the federal law on firearms and explosives.

Municipal elements who were carrying out prevention and surveillance work at the intersection of Desierto de Taklamakan and Desierto Kizilkum streets, in the Lomas del Desierto neighborhood, surprised a subject walking with a long weapon.

For this reason, he was approached to verify if he had any type of license to carry said firearm, so, as he did not have the corresponding documentation, they arrested Víctor Adrián PM, 40 years old, who was found to be carrying a .22 caliber rifle, with a telescopic sight and without useful cartridges.

After reading his rights, he was brought before the corresponding authority to determine his alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.