The Rieti Fire Brigade intervened this afternoon on the slopes of Mount Terminillo (Rieti), and precisely on Mount Elefante, on the slope of the municipality of Micigliano, to recover the body of a hiker, who fell from the ridge into a crevasse and died due to of the serious injuries sustained.

The victim is a 42 year old from Rome, at the time of the accident, which took place in the early afternoon, he was walking with a friend. A fire brigade helicopter took off from Ciampino airport to recover the man’s body. All the rescue operations were attended by the first military moments of the Guardia di Finanza and agents of the State Police, the volunteers of the National Corps of Alpine and Speleological Rescue, as well as a team of the Fire Brigade of the Rieti command.