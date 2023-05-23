Gabriele Gallani had booked that holiday with lifelong friends. He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke. He fell into a canal and drowned

Gabriel Gallani he lost his life at the age of 24, while on holiday in Amsterdam with some friends. They had left Parma, to spend some days full of fun. But no one will ever forget what happened on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The last moments of Gabriele Gallani’s life are etched in the minds of his friends and they will stay there forever.

We were walking, I remained slightly behind, then I suddenly saw Gabriele fall into the canal.

These are the words of one of his friends, told to the newspaper la Journal of Parma.

It was around midnight when a dramatic call reached the emergency services. A boy who fell into the canal.

The men of the Fire Brigade promptly arrived at the scene and worked for a long time to recover the body of Gabriele Gallani. The 24-year-old was later taken to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to do anything to save him. His death occurred at dawn on Saturday.

The police have launched investigations, to try to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. Yes they are looking for witnessesas well as friends who may have seen the entire scene or have surveillance cameras in the area.

The only plausible hypotheses, at the moment, are those of a sudden illness or of one accidental fall. Perhaps Gabriele lost his balance and fell into the canal.

The family members are waiting for the body, which will be taken from Amsterdam to They tryyour municipality of residence.

Gabriele should have graduated in July from the University of Parma and was a sportsman. The president of his soccer team remembered him as a good boy, with no vices. He didn’t smoke or drink and especially the 24-year-old he knew how to swim.

He had booked that vacation with his old friends and had decided to come back earlier, for participate in the playoff match. Now instead, in its place, there is only an immense void, which can never be filled. His teammates greeted him like this: