It is a huge mushroom capable of feeding up to 15 people.

While walking through the beautiful streets of her town, a woman came across an extraordinary discovery. She has found a huge edible mushroom in a field. An incredible discovery for a mushroom capable of feeding up to 15 people.

It is a honey mushroom, one of the largest known on the planet capable of reaching incredible dimensions. The woman took her amazing mushroom to her workplace where she underwent a photo session before cutting it into 15 equal slices.

Source: web

The honey mushroom can reach the size of a soccer ball. This discovered had a weight of 20 kilograms but they can reach much greater weights.

The most documented comes from the United States and covered an area of ​​880 square meters, really huge. Very often however, given their consistency, these mushrooms go unnoticed because they blend in with the surrounding environment.

Source: web

It is not even easy to distinguish edible mushrooms from poisonous ones. Mushrooms are delicious but at the same time we need to pay close attention to those species that can be poisonous and lethal to human health.

Source: web

Here are some guidelines for knowing how to recognize mushrooms.

Choose mushrooms with brown or light brown gills. Similarly look for mushrooms without scales on the cap.

Discard mushrooms that have a ring under the stem: many mushrooms with this characteristic are poisonous.

Do not pick mushrooms with a red stem or cap: nature is warning you, with the red color, that that mushroom can be dangerous.

Do not place edible mushrooms and those you have doubts about in the same basket.

Avoid picking the mushrooms if they are still very small as it is more complicated to understand which species it is.

Cook the collected edible mushrooms well, in order to make them more digestible.

Store the mushrooms in the refrigerator and consume them within 48 hours of their collection.

If, despite everything, you believe you have consumed poisonous mushrooms, when any symptoms appear, go straight to the nearest hospital and bring a sample of the offending mushroom with you in order to allow the expert personnel to carry out analyzes that allow to understand the level of toxicity.