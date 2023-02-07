Gaia Burba was crossing the pedestrian crossing when a 69-year-old man hit her: she died after a night of agony

Gaia Burba he lost his life at the age of 49, while walking home. The sad story happened in Rome, near Piazza Gentile da Fabriano.

He stood walking homewhen a 69 year old man, driving his Fiat Punto, ran over her. The 118 alarm was immediately raised and in a few minutes the health workers went to the scene and tried to do everything possible to save the 49-year-old. Unfortunately, Gaia Burba’s conditions appeared immediately very serious.

The woman was transported to the Gemelli emergency room in Rome, where the doctors immediately intervened. Sadly, Gaia didn’t make it. Her heart stopped forever after a long night of agony. The car accident left her no way out.

The reconstruction of the road accident in which Gaia Burba lost her life

According to an initial reconstruction by the forces of order, it would appear that Gaia was run over by the 69-year-old while crossing the pedestrian crossing.

After the impact, the man immediately stopped for give her first aid. It was later subjected to the alcohol test, but it is negative result. It is not clear whether he ran over the woman for a distraction or for other reasons. The investigations are still ongoing.

The community is shocked, the woman was walking home and her life was broken forever.

Gaia Burba had a law degree and worked as organizer of major events. She was well known and respected.

Many wanted to remember her and greet her with a post on social media:

Monday, you left me in this corner like Gaia Burba. May those battered little eyes of yours rest in peace. What immense pain, little Buu, what immense pain.

The agents will now have to establish the speed of the driver. The man is at the moment charged with a traffic offense.