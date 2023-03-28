Saverio Loiacono was in the family pizzeria when he fell ill and collapsed to the ground: nothing he could do

An absolute and sudden tragedy shook the small town of Triggiano, in the province of Bari, yesterday. Saverio Loiacono, a boy of only 23 years, died following a cardiac arrest that left him no way out. The dramatic event took place inside his family’s pizzeria.

Shocking news he has destroyed a family and shocked an entire population, that of the small town of Triggianoin the province of Bari.

Saverio was inside the family pizzeriaPanzerotto Time, and was waiting to get a pizza to take home and eat with his younger brother.

Suddenly he felt ill and fell to the ground. Those present immediately alerted i medical rescuerswho reached the place in a few minutes and started all the resuscitation maneuvers on the spot.

The transport of the boy to the Mater Dei hospital in Bari was also immediate, but all the effortsin the end, they are results vain. The 23-year-old’s heart never started beating again.

Condolences for Saverio Loiacono

Saverio Loiacono was known and well liked by everyone in Triggiano. Not only for his family’s pizzeria, but also for his passion for photography.

It had a channel YouTube in which he loaded his video and all of his works.

Countless and very moving i condolence messages which friends posted on social media immediately after the sad news of his passing. Here are some:

There are no words, life is unfair. dearest Saverio you will always remain in our hearts, you will always be our photographer, how much fun we had in those hours in those days, your professionalism your patience out of the ordinary and despite your very young age you spoke to us with enthusiasm about your future projects. We will miss you immensely wonderful Boy ❤️😢 may the earth be light on you 🙏 a hug to the whole family ❤

There are no words to describe all this…I prefer to keep close to all the past adventures together between work and bullshit…We still had so much to tell…!!!! Hello my friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️