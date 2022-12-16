Ximena Madrid Floresa trans woman reported missing, was found lifeless yesterday in the archaeological zone Teotihuacanin the State of Mexico.

According to reports from the Mexican authorities, on December 12, the young woman’s relatives denounced her absence after going to visit the archaeological zone before the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office.

According to his testimony to REFORMA, there is evidence that The 28-year-old girl visited the tourist complex and that that day he was there at 1:00 in the morning.

Hours later they tried to contact her without successso they went to the Public Ministry, where the search form was issued.

At the same time, they made tours on their own in the areas surrounding the archaeological site.

On Wednesday afternoon, two days later, the authorities were alerted to the discovery of the body of a woman in the surroundings of the Pyramid of the Moon.

The surveillance personnel explained that the young woman had a rope around the neckwhich was tied to a tree branch.

Initially, the authorities of the archaeological site did not allow the intervention of the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office on the grounds that the space falls under federal jurisdiction.

However, hours later they agreed and personnel from the Texcoco Femicide Prosecutor’s Office carried out the removal of the body and began the inquiries to clarify the case.

Meanwhile, Ximena’s relatives were notified and went to the amphitheater, where they identified the body.