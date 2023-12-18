The teacher spoke about Russian Armed Forces soldier Rudakov, who left a message in Marinka

The class teacher of 22-year-old Russian fighter Roman Rudakov from Bataysk, who left his last request on the wall in Marinka, Donetsk People's Republic, shared her memories of him. According to the woman, he was a well-mannered and modest person.

“Whoever finds me, take care of my mother, sister and brother,” he wrote in a message on one of the bricks in the basement wall in Marinka.

Now I was sitting, replaying my school years in my head, and could not remember a single conflict incident related to Roma. He was not particularly active due to his modesty. He didn’t make it to the forefront, but he always responded to any requests and carried out all instructions. The guys respected him very much Marina Nikolaevnaclass teacher Roman Rudakova

Rudakov had average academic performance, but he was always ready for lessons and did his homework. In addition, the teacher noted his neatness. Despite the average income in the family, at that time the student always looked neat and liked to dress “like a professor.”

Brother Rudakov had health problems

Since childhood, Roman Rudakov has been worried about his brother, whom he asked to take care of in his message.

According to the teacher, his brother Alexei had vision problems, which is why not all subjects were easy for him at school. Against this background, my sister came to school and asked not to hurt Alexei. Roman also always protected his brother.

Lesha, indeed, had problems with vision and, apparently, some other concomitant diseases. Roma took care of him, followed his brother like a mother hen. I watched where Lesha sat down, whether he took out all the office supplies, where he put his briefcase. Followed him everywhere Marina Nikolaevnaclass teacher Roman Rudakova

During lessons, Roman sat at a desk behind or to the side of his brother so that he was always in his field of vision. This went on for about two years, until Alexei’s parents took him out of school and transferred him to a specialized boarding school.

Due to his father's heart attack, Roman had to become a support for the family

The father of the Russian fighter also had health problems. He suffered a heart attack and suffered from heart pain. This caused Roman strong feelings.

In addition, due to the illness of his father, Roman’s mother, who had been a housewife for a long time, had to go to work. Then her son helped her in everything and became a support for the family.

The fighter worried about his loved ones almost all his life

In a conversation with journalists, Rudakov’s classmate noted that even in the last minutes of his life, he was not thinking about himself, but about his loved ones, for whom he worried almost all his life.

I'm talking to you, and tears are choking me, given their situation in the family. Roma, in those terrible moments of the battle, when they were hit from all sides with machine guns and pelted with grains, thought not about his pain, not about death, but about his loved ones: his mother, brother, sister. Like all previous years Marinaclassmate of Roman Rudakov

Classmate Alexander noted Rudakov’s fortitude. “He was mobilized several months after his military service. He did not hide and went to the NWO zone. In July, he stopped communicating and was considered missing,” he said.

Residential buildings destroyed as a result of shelling in Marinka. Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

He added that not long ago they came to the mother of a Russian fighter with a request to take a DNA test to identify the body. The remains have now been sent for examination.

The soldier's message is being canned

According to military officers, the Russian assault group of the 103rd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was ambushed and surrounded. The soldiers, who had lost contact, held the defense until the last bullet.

When the brick with the letter was discovered, it was decided to take it out and install it at the headquarters next to the unit’s banner. The inscription itself will be preserved. This will be done by specialists from the Rostov Regional Museum of Local History.