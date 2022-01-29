The story of little Adoo, the puppy who made an incredible transformation: now he’s back to being healthy

Seeing the suffering that some animals are forced to undergo is truly heartbreaking, but luckily there are angels who do what they can to help them. Today for this very reason, we have decided to tell you the story of the little one Adoothe puppy found unconscious on the side of a road.

Over the years thousands of associations have been born that are trying to fight the phenomenon stray dogs, but it seems to be an impossible job.

Volunteers from Animal Aid Unlimited they found little Adoo by the side of a road, in India. His condition was truly desperate.

The puppy, who was only a few months old, had already found a hell. She had never had a warm home and therefore never received treatment he needed.

Given his young age and the little food he could find, it was a lot thin and weak. In fact, he no longer even had the strength to walk or run. Plus, despite the sun, he had cold and his body temperature was really low.

When the volunteers found him he was on the side of a road, but by now senseless. They took him to the shelter and then covered him up and attached him to one dripthey could not help but wait.

The new life of little Adoo

The following morning, however, came the good news that everyone wanted. Little Adoo was woke up and little by little he made a lot of improvements.

Today he is a totally different dog. He regained weight and is back to being healthy. Plus he decided to show everyone his joy and its liveliness. Seeing it is really beautiful. Here’s the video of his story below:

The puppy is now looking for a forever home, but waiting for it to arrive he is surrounded by everything the love it needs. Such events are truly special, as they show us even once that in the world it does not exist only cruelty.