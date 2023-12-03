A young man was in a flight when faced with a bad experience: a mother upset for having ‘scared her son’. The incident, shared on the ‘Am I The A–hole’ forum on the ‘Reddit.com’ forum, sparked a debate about responsibility for consuming content during flights.

It is that, according to the publication, the young man was enjoying the movie Deadpool 2 on your phone with headphones on when he noticed crying behind him. It turned out that a small child, who positioned himself so that he could see the phone screen, witnessed a violent scene from the movie. Immediately, the minor’s mother reprimanded the young man, arguing that she should not watch violent content, especially in front of children. The young man defended her position, pointing out that he was not aware that someone was watching his screen.

He also told him that the little boy managed to do it: “That kid would have had to force himself into that awkward position to see my phone screen.“. Additionally, he questioned whether it was his responsibility to control what other passengers, especially children, see during the flight.

Although the young man did not reveal the specific location of the flight or its destination, he commented that the incident occurred on a six-hour flight made during the day. The controversy raises questions about parental supervision and the freedom of passengers to choose the content they want to consume in a shared space like an airplane.

The boy saw the movie the front passenger was watching

Opinion was swift and divided, with some users backing the young man, arguing that strangers cannot control others’ content, while others suggesting that airlines should carefully consider the selection of in-flight movies to avoid uncomfortable situations.