The doctor was at the beach with his little son when he fell ill: Paolo Capparè was only 42 years old

She died at the age of 42 while she was with her baby at the beach. Paolo Cappare he was a doctor at the San Raffaele hospital.

It should have been a relaxing day in view of the arrival of summer in San Benedetto del Tronto. Paolo Capparè has suddenly passed out. Immediately the bathers present rushed to help him. Even the lifeguard tried to do everything possible, waiting for the arrival of the 118 health workers.

For Paolo Capparè there was nothing to do

Unfortunately no one could do anything for the young dad, ha died at the age of 42. He was born and raised in San Benedetto del Tronto and had long ago moved to Milan for work. He was an esteemed doctor at the San Raffaele hospital, in the dentistry department.

He usually returned on vacation to spend relaxing days by the sea. Yesterday, shortly after 5 pm, he was with his 5-year-old son when he was hit by a sudden and unexpected illness. It happened in front of the establishment The kiss of the wave.

Condolence messages

The news quickly spread, throwing many people into despair. They have appeared on the web numerous messages of condolence and support for the family and her beloved child.

Immense pain, I can’t believe it. I have no words for the loss of my dearest friend Paolo Capparè. To the family, to Dino, to Paola, to Sara, to Alessandro, to his wife, to all relatives and family members, our closeness and the strongest hug. RIP Paolo, may the earth be light on you, we will always carry you with us.