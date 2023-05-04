A community mourning the sudden death of 28-year-old Carabiniere Roberto Orlando. He was riding his motorcycle when the impact occurred

A sad story happened in Cagliari, Robert Orlando died in a serious car accident. He was a 28-year-old Carabiniere.

Roberto Orlando was driving his motorcyclewhen you are collided with a van. The dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the police, who are trying to reconstruct the last moments of the 28-year-old’s life and establish the responsibilities of both drivers.

The clash left no way out for the Carabiniere, which he was thrown several meters away.

After the alarm, the 118 doctors rushed to the scene. They have tried in vain to revive him, but in the end they had no other choice. They have declared dead on site.

Roberto was born in Palermo and worked his way up becoming a Carabiniere in service to the 9th Battalion.

He was riding his motorcycle along Viale Monastir when the van came out of a side street. Municipal police officers carried out all the necessary surveys at the point of the road accident.

The driver of the van immediately stopped to help Roberto Orlando

The driver of the van, after the impact, is stopped to help Robert. In fact, it was he who raised the alarm to 118. Traffic in the area was limited, to allow the agents to carry out their work.

The news shocked everyone who knew and loved him. Family members, friends, Carabinieri colleagues and the entire community. Many have it greeted on social media with a last message and clung to the pain of his family members.

No one expected such tragic news. He had gone out on his motorcycle and within moments, his life was cut short forever. A 28-year-old Carabiniere, with a whole life ahead of him. Roberto Orlando is theyet another victim of Italian roads.