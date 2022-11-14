Mexico. Tragically, Jaime Lizárraga Tirado lost his life, who was a member of the Mazatlan group Banda La Misma Escuela and whose age was 26 years.

The accident occurred in the early hours of this Sunday, around 3:10 a.m. once Jaime had finished his private presentation with Banda La Misma Escuela in La Isla de la Piedra, Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Corresponding authorities report to DEBATE that the young musician, who played the trumpet, was aboard a van and the driver was speeding, so it was inevitable that it collided with a luminary.

The unfortunate event occurred just minutes after the group Jaime belonged to had finished working.

After the strong impact, Jaime, who was previously a member of groups of singers such as José Ángel Ledesma, “El Coyote”, and Chuy Lizárraga, He was thrown from the unit and hit the pavement, dying almost instantly.

Banda La Misma Escuela shares the fatal news on Instagram and fans of her, Jaime and friends express their condolences to the family of the young musician who stopped living.

“How your departure hurts my friend, you know that I appreciated you machin; you were like my brother”, Jaime Gómez, Jaime’s friend, writes on social networks.

“Chicharras” is how Jaime was affectionately called by his friends and family, who manifest themselves in networks with deep pain upon learning of his sudden and unexpected death.

Jaime in one of his recent gatherings with friends. Facebook photo

On his Facebook account, Jaime had recently shared a family reunion where he was with his wife and children, in celebration of his son’s birthday.

According to Jaime’s friends, he was characterized by being a cheerful, hard-working, optimistic young man who, from his childhood, showed his taste for music and He was able to achieve his dream of being a musician and belonging to musical groups in his native state in life.

Rest in peace Jaime Lizárraga Tirado.