Roberta Bertacchi's friends would have denied her boyfriend's statements, explaining that he was also in the house the night before the suicide

According to new witnesses in the case of the death of Roberta Bertacchi, the 26-year-old's boyfriend would also have been in the house that night. The 35-year-old had instead declared that he had returned to her house after the argument, which started in a club in the area and ended in the car, from which she got out to go on foot alone.

The investigation opened by the Lecce Prosecutor's Office for the crime of incitement to suicideregarding the case of the death of Roberta Bertacchi.

However, new details and new testimonies continue to emerge doubts and questionsto which the friends and family of the 26-year-old from Casarano absolutely want to find an answer.

Roberta was found lifeless in the early hours of the morning of January 6th. She was hanging by the neck with a scarf from the local football teamin the shelter outside his house.

The autopsy and the investigators' investigations ruled out that it could have been something other than suicide, but Roberta's family, especially her mombelieves that his daughter did not come to make such a dramatic choice alone.

For this reason, in the days following the drama, the woman had made a desperate appeal on TVasking anyone who knew anything to show up at the appropriate locations and tell everything.

Roberta Bertacchi's boyfriend's statements denied

Already on the morning following the death of Roberta Bertacchi, the Carabinieri had listened, as a person informed of the facts, to the fiancé of the 26-year-old, a 35 year old local mana fan of the football team and the one who had given her the very scarf that she used to take her own life.

Several people had reported seeing the two argue animatedly the evening before Roberta's death.

He confirmed everything, explaining that he later got into the car with her to go home. On the way, he continued, the argument would continue until she was angry got out of the car to continue on foot.

Following the appeal of Roberta's mother, other people they showed up spontaneously at the barracks, stating that they had reached Roberta at her home and that they had been with her, albeit at different times, at least until 3 in the morning.

The same people declared that at that time, in Roberta's house her boyfriend was also there and that part of the argument between the two continued even in those moments.

Denials So the man's statements? The Prosecutor's Office and the investigators they investigate thoroughly on the issue.