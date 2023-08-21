It was between 8:30 and 8:40 am this Saturday, according to the authorities’ report, that the the serious accident between the bus that was transporting a delegation of young athletes and a dump truckin the Pozos Azules sector, in Villa de Leyva (Boyacá).

The Boyacá Health Secretariat reported that, as a result of the accident, three people died; eight were injured and referred from the San Francisco de Villa de Leyva Hospital to nearby medical centers for the injuries they suffered; and another nine were discharged, after being treated at the San Francisco de Villa de Leyva Hospital.

Pending the details of the investigation into what happened, the identities of the people who lost their lives in the accident could be confirmed.

People who died in the accident in Villa de Leyva

According to this newspaper, he died in the accident Paola Andrea Otero Diaz24 years old, who was a representative of Full Contact Fighting International, an organization recognized in Boyacá for its contribution to the training of children, youth and adults in mixed martial arts.

Otero, who was a native of Chiquinquirá, died along with her daughter María José, a minor.

According to the Boyacá Health Secretariat, both died at the San Francisco de Villa de Leyva Hospital.

The young promise of Taekwondo who passed away

Together with Otero and his daughter, he died Emmanuel Correawho was an eleventh grade student at the Hernando Gelvez Institute in Moniquirá and was emerging as a promising taekwondo player.

“Champion, we will always remember you as a happy athlete, dedicated and with great intentions to see all your teammates around you improve. You beat us to this path and you leave a very big void in our school and in our lives.”expressed the Full Contact Fighting International team.

The official report says that the young athlete, aged 16, died at the scene of the accident.

So far, no further details are known about the state of health of the rest of those affected by the accident.

