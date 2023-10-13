The father of Vincent Plicchi, the 23-year-old who took his own life live on TikTok, claims that cyberbullying killed his son

In a heartbreaking interview given to The Republicthe father of Vincent Plicchi he told his drama. According to him, his son died of cyberbullying. What the man said to the newspaper.

In the evening of Tuesday An episode occurred that shocked the world of social media and in particular that of TikTok.

Vincenzo Plicchi, a influencer with more than 200 thousand followersfamous for being a cosplayer of a well-known video game character, decided to take one’s own life while checking into one direct.

Those who watched him tried to make him stop. Some contacted the emergency services, others, those who knew him best, even called him father telling him to run to his house to help him.

Vincent’s father rushed to his house and entered his son’s bedroom, but when it was already too late.

The desperation of the father by Vincent Plicchi

I am dramatic words those that man releases to The Republicremembering his son as “a wonderful boy. A jewel that I had to bury today. He was creative, he loved designing and building costumes for his characters. A true artist“.

When asked about reasons who pushed his son to make such a gesture, the man responded by blaming cyberbullying.

The father also knew about it serious accusations that his son Vincent Plicchi had recently received. It seems that a minor girl, after contacting him for collaborations, instead accused him of harassment.

I became suspicious when he closed his social media profiles for a while. She had also stopped updating her job at the tattoo shop. At that point I asked him why, and he told me about the accusations of pedophilia. I discovered many things about those who defamed him and I have already told everything to the police. All for a few followers.

In the end man has told about the last day of his son’s life. The two met in the morning and the 23-year-old told him that he wouldn’t go to work because he had a slight headache.

Around 9pm she called him again, asking if he needed help medicinesbut Vincent had said no.

At 11pmfinally, one girl who worked with the 23 year old rang the man’s doorbell, knocking him out of bed and alerting him to the fact that perhaps something had happened.