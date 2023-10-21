SANTA BARBARA, California— Martin Gore, who is now 50 percent of Depeche Mode, turned 60 two summers ago. “It really slapped me in the face,” he said with a morbid laugh. “I don’t particularly feel like I’m 60, but you have to accept the facts. “It feels like you have at least one toe in the grave.”

Depeche Mode recently released their fifteenth album, recorded primarily in a California studio, by a team that could be counted on one hand thanks to the pandemic: Gore, vocalist Dave Gahan, producer James Ford and an engineer/co-producer, Marta Salogni. As always, the sound is haunting and elegant, sardonic, but moving.

The title is “Memento Mori” and the dominant theme is mortality—which is not, in itself, a deviation. “Death is everywhere,” Gore wrote years ago in the song “Fly on the Windscreen,” whose narrator instructs, “Come kiss me, now,” because you never know.

However, “Memento Mori” is obsessed with death even by Depeche standards, with lyrics filled with ghosts, angels and funeral flowers. Gore said he had his own mortality on his mind, along with Covid-19 that was wreaking havoc on the world’s population as he wrote in 2020.

But Gore knows that the album and its title are meant to be read through a different lens. In May 2022, Andy Fletcher, known as Fletch, died suddenly of an aortic dissection at age 60. He was a founding member of Depeche Mode; He and Gore had been friends since elementary school.

Nominally a keyboardist, Fletcher’s true role was nebulous, but spiritually indispensable—somewhere between manager, quality control supervisor, and designated superfan.

“Without Andy, Depeche Mode wouldn’t exist,” said Richard Blade, radio host and long-time Depeche fan. “He was the one who brought them together.”

Gore last saw Fletcher in 2019, at a wedding in England. He died just weeks before the band began recording “Memento Mori.”

Gore and Gahan say they questioned whether they could or should continue without him. But Depeche Mode has already survived potentially band-destroying events, beginning with the departure of Vince Clarke, a founding member who left the group in 1981 after the release of its debut album, “Speak & Spell,” on which he was the lead singer. main composer.

In the ’90s, the band weathered the rise of grunge—which temporarily made synthesizers and drum machines taboo—as well as the departure of keyboardist Alan Wilder and Gahan’s struggle with heroin addiction. (Technically, Gahan is the first member of Depeche Mode to die; in 1996, after an overdose, he had no pulse for two minutes before paramedics revived him. He has been clean since.)

Depeche Mode’s revelation in the United States came with the platinum album “Some Great Reward” in 1984 and the single “People Are People.”an anti-prejudice lament that became a pop radio hit and gay club anthem.

On the West Coast of the United States, Blade said, the band won converts among “the white kids who would go surfing” and with Latino listeners who heard a reflection of their own experience in Depeche Mode’s misfit anthems.

Gahan said that even before Fletcher’s death, he wasn’t sure he would be able to make another Depeche Mode album. During Covid, he said, he had enjoyed being home. And the recording sessions for Depeche Mode’s previous album, “Spirit,” had been contentious.

But last May, Fletcher died. “I felt, immediately, very supportive of Martin,” Gahan said. “Like, ‘I have to take care of him.’”

They decided to move forward with “Memento Mori”—and according to Gore and Gahan, Fletcher’s death fostered an intimacy they had never experienced in 40 years as bandmates.

“Any decision that needs to be made needs to be made by the two of us now,” Gore said. “So we have to talk things out when we disagree. I don’t think I’ve ever had a FaceTime with Dave before. Now we FaceTime.”

Privately, Gahan said, Gore described their dynamic to him in deeper terms. “At one point—I always say too much, I’ll regret it later when I read this—he said to me, ‘It’s like we’re long-lost brothers, right?’”

The mood at the sessions “was very somber,” said Ford, the producer. But there were also many remembrances about Fletcher.

Depeche Mode, Gahan suggested, has always survived by evolving. “Sometimes we have changed naturally and sometimes change has been imposed on us,” he said. “We lost an integral part of Depeche Mode, which is irreplaceable. Circumstances forced us to be different, to think about each other differently. “We need each other in a different way.”

