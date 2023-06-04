Hemut Berger in Salon Kitty, the only man not even a swastika can make ugly. Getty Images

I met the recently deceased Helmut Berger, the most handsome man in the universe, saving the distance, in 1981, when, already in decline (his decline was longer than that of the Buddenbrooks), he was filming in Barcelona Victory! The great adventure of a townby Antoni Ribas. I’m pointing out right from the start, and I’m very sorry, that I’m not going to make any sensational revelations about Helmut in the style of Miguel Bosé (who at the time, by the way, I quite resembled, especially when he imitated him dancing Super Superman: we all have a past).

My fleeting encounter with Berger occurred at the birthday party of my brother-in-law, Carli Poch, in which the Austrian actor appeared uninvited and already loaded, and almost came to blows with the host when he became violent. with his girlfriend, Ana, because she took a picture of him. He tried to take the camera from him in a rude way and my brother-in-law, who was not scared of anyone, grabbed him by the lapels of his jacket and told him that at his party there was free photography just like there was an open bar, Helmut what’s-his-name . I have always had an ambivalent opinion of the actor in The fall of the gods (1969), and not only because she was openly bisexual and her tastes were so broad: from Visconti to Bosé and from Ursula Andress to the girl from The ExorcistLinda Blair, with whom he met on the set of Victory in Entebbe, in 1976, without forgetting the pyroclastic Florinda Bolkan, whom we remember above all hooked on Tony Musante’s oboe in venetian anonymous.

It’s hard for me to say if I like Berger as an actor or not, and especially to judge his way of dressing. In clothing, Helmut went from the exquisite to the tacky without seeming to care (or notice). I think he looked so handsome that he was so fond of going as Ludwig II as a gigolo or a hustler, a party at the Neuschwanstein castle with Sissi or a party at the jet set in Friedrichsruh with Gunilla. She would look at the closet and say to her clothes: “what a chance you have today”.

I have to admit that I have always wanted to dress tennis like his character Alberto did in The Finzi-Contini garden (1970), where she competed in beauty, class and elegance with Dominique Sanda (miss wet shirt of the Jewish community of Ferrara). In The Picture of Dorian Gray he came out naked with great naturalness and it is curious to think that, as the years went by, it seemed that he was the one who aged badly and not the painting. We remember Helmut as one of those who has best dressed the Nazi uniform in the cinema: come on, Ernst Röhm sees it and gives a new meaning to the night of the long knives. But today I would like to remember Helmut Berger above all for a not very well-known film that nevertheless caused a great romantic upheaval for me as a teenager, from which I have not yet recovered, A butterfly with bloody wings (1971), by Duccio Tessari. He was a giallo that happens in Bergamo and in which a young and introverted pianist, Giorgio, becomes a criminal to avenge the murder of his young and pretty lover Françoise (Carole André). For all his cockiness, his vicious narcissism, and his bad movies, I’ll never forget Berger tearfully obsessively playing the beginning of the movie over and over again. Piano Concerto No. 1 from Tchaikovsky. Rest in peace, Helmut, handsome.

