He was the first Catalan to win an Oscar: this is the interesting life of Nestor Almendros

There are 18 Spaniards who have won an Oscar award throughout their careers. Names like Pedro Almodóvar, Luis Buñuel, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem or Alejandro Amenábar They come to our mind when we think of the lucky ones, but one of the most successful was a camera director and camera operator named Nestor Almendros.

Born in Barcelona on October 30, 1930, Néstor Almendros shows the honor of being one of the Spaniards with more Oscar nominations, even if he only won one of them, and is the first Catalan who took the greatest recognition of the film industry thanks to his collaboration With teachers of the seventh art such as François Truffaut or Terrence Malickand whose life is reviewed in a biography The return of Nestor Almendrosby Laura Gavalda and published by the Editorial Comanegra.

Exile would mark his life: his roots between Spain and Cuba

Néstor Almendros was born within a family of teachers in Barcelona. His father came to occupy a position in the Republican government in the teaching sector, and this would make him exile to Cuba, shortly before the outbreak of the civil war. It would not be a decade later when the little one was able to join his parent with the rest of his family on the Caribbean island.

That exile would mark his life, because he would never live again in Spain, but he was not the only one. After studying philosophy and lyrics, he collaborated in the first cineclub in Cuba, and went out to study Rome with the Batista coup d’etat. In Italy he would not find a good work situation and left for New York as a Spanish teacher.

This occupation, Almendros would leave it to return to Cuba attracted by the Castro Revolution. Thus, on the island it would produce cinema again, especially political and short documentaries. However, the establishment of censorship in 1961 made him exile and thus arrived in Paris in the early 60s.

The Success to Success: In the Nouvelle Vague with Rohmer and Truffaut

The first years of Spanish in the French capital were not easy, but it would be there where he would find his first great opportunity and that he would mark his career when In 1964 he participated in the filming of one of the episodes of Paris vu par of Éric Rohmer. Together with the Gallic director I would work again in The collectionand would consolidate a collaboration that extended for more than twenty years.

From here, Nestor Almendros opened doors at the Nouvelle Vague of French cinema and it would be precisely His work with François Truffaut who would give him the greatest recognitionwith notable titles such as L’Ene Sauvage, domicile conjugal either L’Amour en Fuite.

Terence Malick, the Oscar and Carrera in Hollywood

His work in L’Ene Sauvage with Truffaut would open the doors of Hollywood when director Terrence Malick proposed the photography address of Days of Heavena film that would give him the precious Oscar in 1979. As with Rohmer, the collaboration with Malick would be key in his future. From Days of HeavenNéstor Almendros would obtain three more nominations for the Oscar awards for his photograph in Kramer against Kramer, Sophie’s decision and The blue lakealthough on these occasions he did not win.

His brilliant career, however, would be cut with His early death at 62 years Due to a lymphoma produced by AIDS in 1992. In his last years he continued also fighting for homosexual rights in Cuba, maintaining a professional life between France and the United States. When he died, his remains moved to Calders, where his ashes rest with his mother, as was his desire, and in this town there is a cultural center that bears his name.