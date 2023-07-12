Latina captivated the Peruvian audience with the premiere of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘, a cooking show that brings together 12 television figures so that they can demonstrate their culinary skills in front of cameras. Due to the success achieved, the second season was announced in June with the presence of the same judges: Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio, as well as the presenter José Peláez. However, fans of the show have expressed their dissatisfaction with one of the members. Who is it about?

Who is Giacomo Bocchio?

Giacomo Bocchio Viaca is a renowned Peruvian chef who has gained great popularity after being summoned as a jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The culinary expert was born on October 17, 1984 in the city of Tacna, so he is currently 38 years old. As is known, his passion for cooking began when he was a child and he already has more than 20 years of experience in the field.

With the passage of time, his knowledge increased and he has even been named as a qualified chef instructor by the Culinary Academy of France. She has a YouTube channel where she shares tips and recipes for preparing different meals. Likewise, she constantly uploads content to her TikTok profile.

Giacomo Bocchio won the “Masters of Taste” cooking show. Photo: @giacomo_bocchio/Instagram

What do Giacomo Bocchio fans say?

Although at first he was one of the most beloved judges of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, With the premiere of the second season, the followers of the Latina program commented that the character of Giacomo Bocchio had changed and was much more demanding with the participants compared to the previous edition.

Through social networks, they expressed their disagreement and even said that he tries to look like Javier Masías. “The roles were reversed between Javier and Giacomo. Giacomo has something against Pavón and it shows. He catches himself and notices Giacomo’s anger. I thought he was good. Giacomo, nor Javier went to that extreme”, were some of the messages on TikTok.

Giacomo Bocchio is no longer the favorite of ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: TikTok

Did Giacomo catch Antonio Pavón’s attention?

In one of the latest editions of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”, Giacomo Bocchio closely observed the dish prepared by Antonio Pavón. When observing the tacacho with cecina that the Spaniard prepared, he ended up disgusted and launched a strong criticism reminding him of the phrase of a famous chef.

“My dear cook friend, I respect you a lot. Javier Wong says: ‘You have to have talent to ruin what is naturally good.’ I think you have achieved it,” he said. Meanwhile, Pavón only managed to laugh,

Did Giacomo Bocchio miss “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

In this second season, Giacomo Bocchio has missed the program twice due to his busy schedule and users have not hesitated to express their dissatisfaction with his absences.

Katia Palma was one of the first to claim the presence of the Peruvian chef. “Someone is missing here. Where is my bud?” Said the actress humorously on the reality show.