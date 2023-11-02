Daniele Gnoffo was riding his friend’s motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a gate

His life was abruptly and dramatically interrupted in a single moment Daniele Gnoffo, a boy of just 18 years old, who yesterday was the victim of an accident while driving a motorcycle. After losing control of the two-wheeler, he violently collided with a gate.

Another terrible road accident occurred on Italian roads and cost the life of a very young boywith still a whole life ahead of him and many dreams to cultivate and realize.

It happened in Trevisomore precisely in the small municipality of San Fior.

Daniele Gnoffo, a young man from only 18 years oldwas on board a motorcycle, probably belonging to a friend of his.

While he was traveling along Via Galileo Galilei, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle and ended up crashing into a sidewalk and finally against a gate.

Immediately rescued by the 118 operators, he was transported urgently at the Conegliano Veneto hospital, where he arrived already in desperate conditions. Too desperate, so much so that, unfortunately, his young heart stopped beating shortly after.

Condolences for the death of Daniele Gnoffo

An endless torment that from one moment to the next overwhelmed the family of the boy, originally from Sicily and moved to the north years ago.

Daniele leaves behind his father Francesco, his mother Valeria and a little brother.

It was graduate last June and had already started working as electrician. He would have turned 19 on December 11th.

In addition to engines, Daniele was passionate about cycling, who had also practiced at youth level. Many messages of condolence arrived from the various clubs in the area, for which Daniele had raced.

The Cycling Team San Vendemianofor example, on Facebook he wrote:

A tragic accident took Daniele Gnoffo away from us, our former athlete known as a quiet boy, appreciated for his education and calmness of mind. Our sincere condolences to the family. Hi Daniele🙏

Also Giuseppe Maset, mayor of San Fior, expressed his condolences and desolation for another very young man who died in dramatic circumstances.

In fact, there are several very young people area who have disappeared in recent months and years similar episodes to what happened to Daniele.