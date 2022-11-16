Refined right foot, explosive legs, marathon runner’s lungs and fighter’s spirit. This is the brief identikit of that Carlos Alcaraz who finished at the top of the list of Nerazzurri market targets after Deputy Sports Director Dario Baccin’s last South American mission. But the dossier on the 19-year-old Racing Avellaneda jewel has been quite substantial and nourished for some time already, because Inter has been following the boy with particular attention since his first official appearances dated January 2020. The direct line created between Inter and theAcademy thanks to Milito and Lautaro he has allowed the nerazzurri to have full access to the Alcaraz “file”, so much so that today they can decide to bet on the boy without too much hesitation.