On Thursday, June 27, in Sevier County, Utah, USA, Jacob Johnson, 18, lived a moment that changed his life foreverHe and 49 other young people from a well-known church were in Salina Canyon when Lightning struck near themwhich unleashed a series of events that surprised everyone.

“We started walking and a heavy snowfall started to fall.“I remember thinking, ‘This is kind of scary,'” Jacob Johnson told the outlet. KSLTV. Despite the thunder that echoed around him, They did not stop and continued on their way. It was then that Tragedy hit them hard.

“I remember feeling like I’ve been hit in the head with a baseball bat“I fell to the ground and lost consciousness. I was in and out of consciousness shortly after,” he explained. The incident left seven of the young people hospitalized.with Jacob being one of the hardest hit.

After regaining consciousness intermittently, The young man reflected on his life and his religion“I thought, ‘Is this the end for me? Am I dead?'” he said of passages from his reflections. Despite his shocking experience, He left the hospital with only a mild concussion..

Religion as a foundation, according to the young man who survived a lightning strike in the United States



“My faith is what got me through. When we have faith in our God, we can overcome any adversity,” Johnson told KSLTV. For its part, The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that All adolescents were discharged quickly from the hospital, with injuries that are not life-threatening.

At the moment, The man remains amazed at the way his life was saved“There was divine intervention in this, because there is no way I could be left unconscious on the ground and be perfectly fine the next day,” he concluded.