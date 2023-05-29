The incredible story of Scott Lieberman, a 42-year-old man living in San Francisco, United Statessurprised many people, CNN in Spanish shared his story, indicating that Lieberman always knew that he was adopted in Chile, but until very recently he knew that he had been stolen as a baby.

Scott Lieberman spoke exclusively to CNN and stated: “I lived 42 years of my life without knowing that it had been stolen, without knowing what was happening in Chile in the 70s and 80s., and I want people to know (…). There are families out there that can still be reunited.”

Likewise, the multinational chain highlighted that during the Chilean dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, between the years 1973 and 1990, were many babies in this country who were taken from their families and given to adoption agencies.

Also, in recent years, CNN has recorded the cases of dozens of Chilean babies, that they were stolen at birth, affirming that the authorities of that country ensure that priests, nuns, doctors, nurses, among others, they conspired with the Pinochet government to carry out illegal adoptions that could number in the thousands.

In the interview that CNN did to Scott Lieberman, he said that he found out his true origin a few months ago, when he learned the story of two deceived families.

The international network ensures that the story of Lieberman began in late 1979 in the Biobío region, southern Chilehis mother was a 23-year-old woman identified as Rosa Ester Mardones, who, upon learning that she was pregnant, without the support of her partner and in a difficult financial situation, She sought help in a monastery, when she was there the nuns offered her a job in a doctor’s house in Santiago de Chile.

The eldest daughter of Mrs. Mardones assures that her mother told her: “when he arrived in Santiago, he received help from a social workerwho was too interested in my mother’s pregnancy and during it, He made her sign various documents that my mom couldn’t understand.”

scott lieberman was born on August 21, 1980 in the Providencia Clinic in Santiago de Chile and according to CNN, his mother was only able to see him during the delivery, since the social worker took the baby minutes after the birth. When the woman tried to look for the social worker after leaving the medical centerwas threatened with sending her to jail, according to her eldest daughter.

Likewise, Lieberman’s biological sister assures that the social worker told her mother: “Your son is now in Holland or Sweden. He is in another country. You are a poor single woman and you are not capable of raising another child. In any case, you relinquished parental authority.”

Lieberman told CNN that her adoptive parents never suspected that they were adopting a baby that had been stolenbecause they did all the legal procedures to be able to take the minor to USA And it was only until the end of 2022 when a report on illegal adoptions in Chile was found that he began to wonder if that was his case.

In addition, he recounted that with the help of the Chilean non-profit organization ‘Nos Buscamos’ and that its main task is to reunite children illegally separated from their parents with their biological families, He discovered that he had an older sister.

Lieberman recounted that traveled to Chile on April 11, 2023 to meet his biological family and found that his mother had died of bone cancer in 2015 and she never knew that her son had been adopted by an American family.

“Before, I didn’t feel like my life wasn’t complete. I received a lot of love from my family growing up. I have a lot of love for my friends. But now, it’s weird, but I feel more complete. I feel loved in a way I’ve never felt before.” Lieberman exclusively told CNN.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

