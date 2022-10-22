“My child who started running in life is no more”: an incalculable pain, that of Francesco Valdiserri’s mother

The life of Paola Di Caro, well-known and esteemed journalist from de The Corriere della Sera, since midnight last Wednesday it is no longer the same. She was destroyed the moment she learned that she is her son, Francesco Valdiserri, died following an accident on the Cristoforo Colombo in Rome. An incalculable pain, reported in touching posts published on his Twitter account.

Francesco and a friend of his, in the late evening of last Wednesdaythey had just left the cinema and were walking towards the bus stop.

Right at that moment, a 23-year-old motorist he lost control of the vehicle and, going off the road, hit the 18-year-old boy in full, breaking his life instantly.

The girl who was driving, transported to the Sant’Eugenio hospital, was subjected by the police to the toxicological and alcohol testsresulting positive to both. Now he is under house arrest and will have to answer for the crime of road murder.

The agony of Francesco Valdiserri’s mother

In the early hours of the following morning, Paola Di Caropolitical journalist of the Corriere della Serapublished a moving post on Twitter, with whom he announced that the boy who disappeared a few hours earlier was his own son. These are the words of the woman:

My wonderful 18 year old is gone. My baby who had started running in life. A car hit him in the night and he won’t be back. Nothing will come back. Nothing makes sense anymore. Nothing.

A few hours later another post, always on Twitter. Words heartbreaking those of the journalist, who explains that she has lost her happiness forever.

The heroes are all young and beautiful. He was just a happy boy. And I will never be again. Hi Francesco my love.

Words that this time accompany some beautiful photos which portray Francesco Valdiserri in some of the happiest moments of his life: just out of school and while he was on stage to follow the love of his life, music.

There are countless i messages of condolence arrived at the 18-year-old’s family in these hours and days. Particularly moving is the letter written by Francesco Totti, former captain of Rome and Francesco’s childhood idol.