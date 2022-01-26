Declan Haughney takes his uncle’s corpse to the post office, the man defends him by declaring that he did not realize the death

Over the last few hours, news has come that has shocked the world of the web. Declan Haughney led the dead body of his uncle to the post office to collect his pension. The affair took place in Ireland and shocked the whole country. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

In order to recalibrate his pension, he drags his uncle’s corpse to thepost Office. This is the history by Declan Haughney who continues to plead innocent to the gesture accomplished together with a friend of his. The incident in question has shocked the local community of Carlow, south of the capital Dublin.

The man who brought his uncle deceased for hours at the post office he declared himself innocent explaining that he was unaware of his death. These are the words which he himself declared to the investigators:

He was sick but I didn’t think he was dead, I thought he was still alive.

Currently the police has not yet acted with any type of restrictive measure against the accused. However, 40 is not the only one involved in the affair. In fact, with him there is also one of his friend. These were the statements by Declan Haughney to protect himself:

Why should I rob my uncle? I am 40 years old, I am not a child, nor a boy.

All ‘Irish Mirrorthe man kept repeating that he did not realize that his uncle, Peadar Doylehad passed away at the age of 66 years old:

I’m not an idiot to walk into the post office with a dead man to collect his money. I’m not crazy.

According to tale by Declan Haughney would have been his uncle to ask him to go to the Mail to take his pension. In his personal opinion behind the allegations there would be some prejudices relating to facts attributable to him in the past: