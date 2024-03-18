A man found a vintage piece in a thrift store, He bought it and discovered that it was valued at more than $US200, and that it dated back decades. Thus, he did not hesitate to share his discovery on social networks.

The Shopping at thrift stores has become very popular. in practically the entire world thanks to the fact that with patience and a little luck, people can find valuable pieces from luxury brands at enviable pricessuch as the case of the Reddit user who bought a bag from the French fashion house, Longchamp manufactured in 1984.

The man shared his discovery on the social network by stating that the bag only cost him $US8.72; However, the real value of a similar piece is estimated at US$249.

Additionally, when cleaning it, he realized that the bag signed by the French luxury house was in perfect condition. His followers did not hesitate to celebrate the discovery with messages like “wow, what a great find, and the color is also very cool.”

The vintage bag dates back to the 1940s.

How to find treasures in thrift stores



If you decide to venture out to thrift stores for clothing and accessories, it's important to consider expert advice to identify valuable pieces on your next visit.

According to the magazine Glamor UKit is necessary do a detailed search and never miss the clearance area, as in this area you could find luxury pieces that have gone unnoticed.

Another piece of advice from experts is that don't just look for the most popular brandsas there are other lesser-known but equally valuable luxury houses, so check the labels and don't hesitate to do a quick Google search to corroborate the estimated value of the garment you are going to buy.

Last but not least, it is recommended that you check the details of the garments, such as whether they contain complete and original buttons, the condition of the zippers and the seams.