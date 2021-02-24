Anyone accumulates their own existential references. Some mark a full stop after overcoming a serious illness or surviving a tragic accident. Joe Ligon it has a measuring stick like no other. No one like him in America and possibly anywhere.

He knows perfectly what has happened to each of his days since February 1953, when the presidency of Dwight eisenhower, to February 2021, a few days after the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House.

Day after day –on his route there have been eleven other presidents, different but equal–, Ligon has passed 68 years in prison. He has fulfilled himself, as they say in prison slang.

Joe Ligon, booked. Photo: AP

He entered in 1953 at the age of 15. They imposed life imprisonment. He is the inmate who has been behind bars for the longest time in this country, having entered as a minor. It is the symbol of a tragic legacy. The United States has long been a global leader in the incarceration of minors with a prison sentence for life without the option of review, an issue condemned by human rights groups.

An unknown world

But today, Ligon is an octogenarian who has to face a modern world about which he knows very little. He has never owned an apartment, paid a bill or been a father. In these decades practically all his family has died or has been murdered. He has a sister and some nieces and nephews left. He has few teeth, little hair, but is in good health. He does not take pills, except vitamins.

Upon regaining his freedom, Ligon summed up his sentiment with one word as he set foot on the streets of Philadelphia again: “Beautiful”, handsome. “Now I am an adult, I am no longer that kid. I am a grown man and I grow old every day ”, he commented before the cameras. “Everything is new to me,” he remarked.

His experience behind bars is so extensive that he has even survived the same prisons. Has been locked in half a dozen centers. The longest-serving prison, Grateford, closed in 2018. In his youth he was in Holmesburg, which also lost its status in 1995. At some point he was transferred to the Eastern State Penitentiary, which opened in 1829 and where they left their mark on Al Capone or the bank robber Willie Sutton. Closed in 1971, today it is a historic place. Ligon assured that he does not plan to visit her.

Her father, a sharecropper from Alabama, gathered the family together and took her north to Philadelphia to work as a mechanic. Joe was 13 and at 15 it changed his life. How to forget. According to his version, that February night was the first time he drank. He and four friends had two bottles of wine.

Then near his home in the southern part of Pennsylvania City, they stabbed eight people, of which two died.

Almost seven decades later, Ligon returns to the streets of Philadelphia. Photo: AP

In the press they dedicated covers to them and christened them “the head hunters”. His lawyer instructed him to plead guilty and have the judge determine the crimes. He admitted that he stabbed one of the victims but survived. Never accepted to kill someone.

Life imprisonment. Since then, one of his colleagues has died in prison and the other three have already been released. Ligon remained inside because he refused to accept parole, precisely because of that, because it conditioned his freedom. That would prevent him from visiting his sister in New Jersey without permission.

Bradley Bridge, its current defense attorney, took up the challenge 15 years ago. Bridge is dedicated to trying to free these types of inmates, who have been since minors, a practice that he has described as cruel and disproportionate.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that those juvenile sentences should be reviewed. Bradley insisted on parole. “I don’t want you to die in jail,” he told her. But Ligon chose to serve four more years.

One of the problems of such institutionalized inmates is that the change of parameters lead them to depression and suicide. Ligon has his family and his old friend John Pace, 52, another former juvenile inmate with whom he was at Grateford and later attended college. He works in an organization that helps with reentry. Pace was waiting for him and found a place for him in a sheltered apartment.

“This is not a sad day,” Ligon told The Washington Post, “I think about this from day one.”

