Ciudad Juárez.- Nidia Thalía RA was declared criminally responsible for aggravated robbery and sentenced to two years in prison for events that occurred on December 9, 2021, reported the Northern District Attorney’s Office.

The verdict was obtained in an oral trial, where the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Robbery Investigation Unit stated that on December 9, 2021, the accused, who was a cleaning employee at a dental office located in the El Granjero neighborhood, stole various beauty items, a television, a heater, seven handbags and two purses, for a total amount of 85 thousand 905 pesos.

The woman was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant and was charged with aggravated robbery, which resulted in a conviction, a prison sentence and the payment of 12 thousand pesos in compensation for the damage.

On November 8, 2022, the Prosecutor’s Office reported on an order to link the woman to trial for another robbery, one recorded on August 10, 2022, in a home where she was a domestic worker in the Rincones de San Marcos subdivision.

She was formally charged with stealing 1,870 pesos in cash, 52,000 dollars and jewelry.

She was detained until October 2, 2022 on the Pan-American Highway at the intersection with Miguel Hidalgo Street in Samalayuca, municipality of Juárez.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office has not updated the status of this case, whether she was convicted or acquitted or the charges against her were dropped.

Meanwhile, she will remain in the Women’s Social Reintegration Center No. 2 in Ciudad Juárez for two years for the robbery of the clinic.