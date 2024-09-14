Ciudad Juárez— Jesús Arturo SP was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in the city’s Cereso No. 3 after pleading criminally responsible for robbing a fruit store in September of last year.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone reported that the evidence and incriminating arguments against the accused were sufficient for this decision, which led to a special abbreviated procedure.

On September 11, 2023, the accused went to a commercial establishment selling fruit located in the Hidalgo neighborhood, where he threatened his victim with a knife and stole eight thousand 350 pesos.

He was arrested by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat under the terms of flagrancy and placed at the disposal of the social representation.

The court decided on the legal situation of the accused, who must serve his sentence in Social Reintegration Center No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, in addition to paying the amount of 30,500 pesos for damages.