He was 11 months old and his death shocked the residents of Oran, back in September 2019: they had smashed his head and to save him they took him on a medical flight to the city of Salta. It was all in vain. The baby’s mother and stepfather were indicted for the aggravated homicide. One year and five months later, Justice sentenced the man to 15 years in prison and acquitted the mother.

After the allegations, the couple had spoken before the judges of Chamber I of the Trial Court of Oran: the man he apologized to the womanHe repeated that it was an accident and that he was very sorry.

Is that he always claimed that I was playing with the baby and he did not measure its strength: according to his version, the creature turned in the air and struck against the back of the bed.

The woman told the magistrates that had no intention of that happening to his son.

The truth is that judges Mario Maldonado, Edgardo Laurenci and Aldo Primucci convicted José María Lucema, 24 years old and nicknamed “The Colombian”, To the penalty of 15 years of effective prison as the perpetrator and criminally responsible for the crime of homicide, it was reported.

Johana Celeste Juárez (24), the mother of the baby and who had come to trial for the crime of “murder doubly qualified by the bond and with treachery”, was acquitted for the benefit of the doubt. His immediate release was ordered.

In the allegations, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had requested the prison sentence life for both, considering them co-authors of the crime.

The case

It all started on September 9, 2019, when Juárez and Lucema took the baby to the hospital in Orán: had multiple skull fractures. He was so serious that they decided to transfer him on a medical flight to the city of Salta, but he did not survive.

The couple incurred contradictions when he had to explain how the creature had suffered the broken head that caused its death. They were both accused of killing the baby with treachery.

During the trial, “El Colombiano” asked to speak and said that on the day of the tragedy he was playing with his partner’s baby, although he did not measure the force with which he propelled him into the air, he turned and fell against the head of the bed, which was made of wood.

The portal Critical Voices He explained that, after the tremendous blow, Lucema said that the baby began to cry and that she held him up to calm him down. Then she put him to bed and entertained with housework. When the mother entered the room, she noticed that her son her lips were purple.

According to the testimony of the convict, he did mouth-to-mouth the boy and when they saw that he did not react, they took him to the hospital. They couldn’t save him.

That baby would now be two years and four months.

LM