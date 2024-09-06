Ciudad Juarez.- Agents of the Public Ministry, assigned to the Unit to Combat the Crime of Extortion of the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone, obtained a sentence of 10 years in prison against Elías CC, who was declared criminally responsible for the crime of extortion with aggravated penalty against a merchant in Ciudad Juárez, reported Gabriela Cota Santos, spokesperson for the social representation.

The incriminating arguments collected during the process were sufficient for the now convicted person to opt for an abbreviated procedure for the events recorded on May 19, 2022.

Investigations determined that his criminal responsibility includes the use of moral violence, as well as the use of firearms, to intimidate his victim through an extortion note in which he threatened to cause harm to her or her business, with the aim of making her pay a sum of money as a weekly fee, posing as a member of a criminal group.

Once the evidence against him was presented, the judge in charge of the criminal case in the Bravos Judicial District issued a guilty verdict that he must serve time in prison in Cereso 3, and must also pay the corresponding compensation for the damage and a fine of 100 UMAS.

Editorial[email protected]