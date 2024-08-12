Chihuahua.- The District Attorney’s Office for the Central Zone obtained a sentence of one and a half years in prison, issued against Jesús MR, for the crime of aggravated robbery, committed against the Municipality of Chihuahua.

The detainee accepted criminal responsibility for events that occurred on August 6, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m., on Periférico de la Juventud Avenue, near Washington Avenue.

According to the ministerial investigations, it was established that the now convicted man took copper electric cable from the public lighting, causing damages in the amount of 39 thousand pesos.

Once he was arrested in flagrante delicto by members of the Municipal Police, he was placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office agent who took him to the hearing in which his detention was declared legal, he was charged, he was brought to trial and received the sentence.