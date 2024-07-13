You’ve probably seen people on the beach carrying metal detectors hoping to find treasure in the sand. The reality is that making a significant find is unlikely, but not impossible. In fact, A TikToker spent a year searching in various areas and a few days ago found objects worth millions.

Through his TikTok profile, @toolgarden, a man shared that after spending hours trying to find something valuable on the beach, He managed to get hold of three coins, two of which turned out to be very valuable.

The first coin he found was a 1904 Barber Dime.These pieces were in circulation between 1892 and 1916 and owe their name to their designer Charles E. Barber.

The 10-cent coin features Lady Liberty on the obverse and an ornate crown surrounding the words “One Dime” on the reverse. Most of these pieces were struck at the Philadelphia Mint and, They are highly sought after by collectors.

In fact, One of these 1904 pennies sold for US$5,980 at an auction held by specialist auction house Heritage Auctions.

The second coin he found was a 1941 penny. which is particularly special because it had a low circulation. In fact, it is estimated that only about 15,000 copies remain. For that piece he earned US$4,994, in a sale through Heritage Auctions.

In the end For his discovery he received US$10,974which in Colombian pesos is equivalent to $39,275,000, not bad for a simple search on the beach.

How do you know if a coin is valuable?

Maybe next time you go to the beach you’ll want to try your luck and search the sand for some coins. If luck is on your side and you find some, these are the ones you’ll need. recommendations to know if it is valuable.

The correct is take it to a professional grading service for evaluation and, above all, give it a rating to ensure its authenticity and quality.

You can also do a simple internet search or Contact the numismatic specialists to tell him if he could get his hands on a treasure.